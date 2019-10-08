Reports: What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Manchester United players about his future post Newcastle loss

Manchester United are probably going through the toughest phase in English Premier League history and another couple of losses could bring an end to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure.

The 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United was the Red Devils’ third of the league season and with only two wins out of eight matches, they are currently 12th in the Premier League table. Having gotten rid of the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the transfer window, United are struggling to create chances, while injuries have affected the start to the season as well.

With Liverpool next in the league, many believe that a defeat against their arch-rivals, who are currently miles ahead in terms of quality, might result in the sacking of Solskjaer. Reports have emerged that the Norwegian is aware of the situation and let his players know about the same post Newcastle defeat.

According to The Sun, though the Norwegian wasn’t as vocal about his side’s shortcomings to the media, he told his players in the dressing room that they might get him the sack if they continue to perform similarly. With United only two points above the relegation zone, Solskjaer needs to turn thing around quickly to stay in the job.