Reports: Manchester United board takes final decision on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future

Manchester United have had the worst start to their season in 30 years and things are going south for the club quickly than anyone expected.

After the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United, the Red Devils have been left on the 12th spot on the English Premier League table and their inability to create chances has been exposed badly. While many fans have blamed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the team’s form, quite a few have realised that it’s not just the Norwegian’s fault.

Still, there were calls from many quarters to sack Solskjaer after the Newcastle defeat and the Manchester United board has seemingly taken a decision on the future of the manager, if reports from Sky Sports are to be believed. The report claims that Ed Woodward and co. realise that the transition is going to take time and are ready to be patient with Solskjaer.

It goes on to add that the Norwegian will be provided with a substantial transfer budget and will be backed to turn the team’s fortunes around. It is expected that the return of some important players from injury – Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and the likes will provide the side with more options.

With Liverpool up next, United will hope to come out of this slump as soon as possible.