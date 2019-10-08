Arsene Wenger reveals possible reason behind Paul Pogba’s poor form at Manchester United

Legendary manager Arsene Wenger has explained that Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba’s below-par performances this season can be attributed to two major reasons.

The former Arsenal boss claimed that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s poor form is mainly a result of him not being fully fit, while also doubting his side’s ability to win titles.

“I think he [Pogba] behaves like he knows at the moment Manchester United is not the team to compete for the championship plus the fact he was stopped from going away, the two together have tarnished his performances,” Wenger said.

Meanwhile, Pogba has played only twice since Manchester United began their 2019-20 campaign in August.

Earlier this week, he missed United’s drab 0-0 draw against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League, due to a recurring ankle injury. The injury also forced him to stay away from the squad that travelled to Newcastle on Sunday.

At Newcastle, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat, and as of right now, they sit just two points above the relegation zone -at the twelfth place, on the Premier League table.

Coming up next for the Red Devils, is a Premier League home match against table-toppers Liverpool, who are yet to be defeated in the competition after eight Gameweeks.