David Luiz has been brilliant – Chambers salutes Arsenal team-mate

David Luiz has quickly settled into life at Arsenal, with the centre-back’s advice helping out team-mate Calum Chambers.

Calum Chambers praised the impact David Luiz has had at Arsenal following his surprise move from Chelsea.

The Brazil international swapped London clubs in a reported £8million move in August and has started seven of the Gunners’ eight Premier League games in the 2019-20 season so far.

He scored his first goal for the club in the 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Sunday and Chambers says he is delighted to be playing alongside someone with so much experience.

“David has been brilliant,” he said. “He has come in and no-one in the club has a bad word to say about him.

“He is one of the nicest guys I have met. He talks to you, gives you advice and makes everyone feel like he is giving you his undivided attention.

“Obviously he was won things and I haven’t won as many things as he has, so there are things I can learn from him, it is always good to have experience like that in the team.

"It's an amazing feeling. I'm so happy to be here and so happy to score my first goal and help us to win."

“Off the pitch, he is a great guy and on the pitch he brings his qualities and is playing well at the moment.”

After a sluggish start to the season, the Gunners sit third in the table, just a point behind champions Manchester City.

Chambers says Unai Emery has stressed the importance of putting together a winning streak and is eager to resume domestic duties after the international break.

“We were speaking before the [Bournemouth] game, about building up momentum,” he added.

“Our away form has been okay, so we have just got to keep working hard. We have a couple of weeks now to knuckle down with the players that will be here and to keep learning what the manager wants us to do and take that onto the pitch.

“We have got a really strong squad, with a lot of quality players. We know we have got quality and we can see that. We have just got to keep working hard and believing in ourselves and the results will keep on coming.”

Arsenal’s next game is away to Sheffield United on October 21.