According to reports from England, Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tried to warn his players about the dangers of a Newcastle United counterattack, but his players failed to listen to him and eventually, they lost the game as well.

Mirror claims that the Norwegian could be seen giving instructions to Manchester United star Andreas Pereira on the touchline in the second half, but later, he struggled to get his message across to the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred.

The English news agency says that Solskjaer wanted both Fred and McTominay to sit deeper so as to fend off all of Newcastle’s counterattacks, but both players seemingly ignored him.

And in the 71st minute, Matty Longstaff – the younger brother of Sean Longstaff – made the Red Devils pay on his first-ever Premier League start, by scoring on the break.

After the game, Solskjaer revealed that he tried to let his players know about the danger they were in, but added that he found it “impossible” to capture their attention.

“We weren’t set up for the counter-attack,” the Norwegian said.

“We conceded at least two goals – Everton away Wolves away – from our own corners, maybe two against Everton in one game.”

“And that shouldn’t happen and with the pace we’ve got, we should lock that corner down.”

“But it’s impossible to get the message across, because we gave the Newcastle fans something to cheer today, we gave them a game that they wanted, end-to-end at times,” he concluded.

Manchester United’s next Premier League game is against table-toppers Liverpool, on 20th October.