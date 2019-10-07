Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s attempts to rebuild Manchester United hasn’t gone well this season and after eight games, his side has only nine points. It looks like the wheels are coming off and here are five instances that prove that Solskjaer is losing his plot.

#5 Poor choice of words in press conferences and interviews

When you are in charge of one of the biggest clubs in the world, it’s important that you keep the players motivated but it looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, somehow, is unable to do so. The pressure of the job seems to be getting to him and some of his comments in press conferences and interviews seem to suggest so.

For instance, Solskjaer said after the Arsenal game: “Any game in the Premier League is winnable but is also loseable”, confusing fans. His comments after the most recent defeat to Newcastle also stumped several supporters, with the Norwegian claiming, “It’s my responsibility. I need to sort their heads out. Young boys lacking confidence, they need some help from experienced players and staff.”

Former Red Devil, Robin van Persie, believes Solskjaer used the wrong words after the defeat to the Magpies:

“As a player, what does that mean, ‘sorting the players’ heads out’, what does that mean? If you’re a player you’re a little bit like, ‘my head is fine’. Even though you can see the players are low in confidence, he needs to find a way to reconnect again and to get their confidence high.

“At the moment, based on this interview, and based on what I’ve seen in the game, I’m not sure if he really knows how to find the buttons there.”

#4 Blind faith in youth players

When Solskjaer was given the full-time manager job at Manchester United it was clear that he would place more faith in the club’s youth players. However, given the way he has handled the situation so far, it looks like that faith is indeed blind.

Like United, Chelsea too are giving opportunities to academy products this season. The Blues did it out of necessity courtesy of a FIFA-levied transfer ban. Nevertheless, the academy products who are shining this season had exposure to professional level football when they were on loan.

On the contrary, Manchester United’s bright young prospects such as Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, and Angel Gomes have zero combined appearances at the senior level for another club. They have spent their career so far playing for the youth teams and lack the know-how regarding operating at the top level.

The players are talented, no doubt, but they’ve been put under unnecessary pressure due to the Red Devils’ lack of depth in attack, a situation created by the club’s own failings in the market.

#3 Spending too much on Harry Maguire

Manchester United needed a near-perfect summer transfer window in summer 2019 to get back on track. Despite signing three players, however, it seems that they didn’t do enough business. In addition, they decided to spend £80 million to sign Harry Maguire and make him the most expensive defender in the world.

Maguire is a good defender but spending £80 million for his services may have been a knee-jerk decision. Many argue that the reaction to Liverpool signing Virgil van Dijk for £75m had been the same before the Dutchman proved them wrong. Expected to have a similar impact on the leaky United defence, Maguire has been a victim of his own price tag and some unrealistic expectations.

The Englishman has been one of United’s better players but spending the kind of money they did on him will prove to be a huge stumbling block in the future – both for the club and the player himself.

#2 Offloading forwards without buying a replacement

One of the reasons why Solskjaer is forced to play young prospects from the academy is because of Manchester United’s lack of depth in attack. In fact, the Norwegian has been forced to start Daniel James in every game so far which seems to be affecting the Welshman’s performances. He too has slowed down after a blistering start to life at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer was willing to sell Romelu Lukaku and loan Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan in the summer without signing any players as a replacement. Not only did United lose two Premier League proven experienced players but they now have a paper-thin attacking lineup. The manager may not be the only one to blame for this absurdity, with the board playing a key role in securing targets too.

Anthony Martial started the season in a centre-forward role and performed well but injury has ruled him out since August. As a result, Solskjaer played Marcus Rashford up front and the Englishman has struggled to live up to the hype he created when he first broke into the senior team.

#1 Offering new contracts to players who should have been sold

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done well to offload many fringe players and other players whom he deemed not fit for his style of play. It was important that Manchester United cleansed their squad but they should have done a better job.

After the club great took over, United offered new contracts to several players including David De Gea, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. There can’t be many arguments on new deals for the trio but offering new contracts to Ashley Young, Phil Jones, and Juan Mata was not warranted – at least based on their performances over the last few seasons.

One can argue that the Red Devils renewed some deals to ensure that the squad maintained its depth. However, fingers must be pointed towards the board for their failure to cut losses at the right time and bring in better players. For his part, Solskjaer had promised the fans to cleanse the club of underperforming stars. Nevertheless, many of them remain at the club with new deals prolonging their stay.