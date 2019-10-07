Reports: Manchester United line up surprise candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United fell to their third defeat of the season on Sunday, as they were beaten by one goal to nil by Newcastle United. The defeat puts fresh pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who seems to be heading closer to the exit door. The Red Devils have now listed a surprise name to replace him at the helm.

As per a report by Calciomercato, Manchester United have added England National Team boss Gareth Southgate on their shortlist of potential managers. The Red Devils are seemingly ready to dismiss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if the team’s poor run continues and have listed several big names to replace him.

Southgate has been praised by many for his positive impact on the England National Team. The Englishman took over from Sam Allardyce, when the latter was dismissed prematurely back in 2016 and led the Three Lions to a fourth-place finish in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Furthermore, the former England international has continued to include several promising youngsters in the squad and hasn’t been shy of picking players from mid-table teams as well.

As a result, Southgate is said to be one of the names on the shortlist to be the next Manchester United boss. He joins Massimiliano Allegri, Mauricio Pochettino, Arsene Wenger, and Brendan Rodgers as potential Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replacements.

The current Manchester United boss, meanwhile, may find himself in trouble if he loses his next league match. United are up against league leaders Liverpool and a defeat could potentially see them fall down into the relegation zone.