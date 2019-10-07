It’s official! Manchester United are in crisis once again. But who can the Red Devils sign in January to bolster their ranks as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks for solutions?

#1 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Unsettled since the summer at Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele represents the sort of young, star signing that Manchester United want to bring in under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. There was talk of him being moved on to Paris Saint Germain as a make-weight for the Neymar deal but nothing materialized and a red card against Sevilla marked another troubled outing for him despite Barcelona’s win.

While his talent is undoubted, United may be reluctant to sign another ‘problem-player’, with the likes of Paul Pogba already at the club. 50-50 this one.

#2 Mario Mandzukic (Juventus)

The Croatian veteran was reportedly close to joining Manchester United in the summer and has been completely cast-away at current club Juventus as manager Maurizio Sarri looks to guide them into a new era.

Having sold Romelu Lukaku, the Red Devils were in the market for a replacement and it looks like both parties are ruing the failed deal. Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Gonzalo Higuain are all ahead of Mandzukic in the pecking order and a short-term move in January would give United some much-needed experience up-front.

#3 Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United)

It was the stuff of dreams for Sean Longstaff as his team beat his reported suitors at St James Park with brother Matthew scoring the winner. All said and done, Longstaff senior clearly demonstrated why Manchester United were after his services – bossing the midfield, head and shoulders above the duo of McTominay and Fred.

The Newcastle academy graduate admitted having his ‘head turned’ due to United’s interest and will have a decision to make should they come back for him in January.

#4 Moussa Dembele (Lyon)

23 years of age and already more clinical than every one of Solskjaer’s options upfront, Lyon’s Moussa Dembele represents the kind of brute and clinical presence Manchester United are sorely lacking.

Marcus Rashford has disappointed, Anthony Martial has been injured, and Mason Greenwood is still too young. As a result, Dembele might be the solution to United’s woes – claimed to be the one deal that United were close to getting over the line in the summer but couldn’t.

#5 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP)

The Sporting sensation was overlooked by many a club in the summer but has continued to shine in Portugal. 2 goals and 2 assists in 2 games mean he has already picked up where he left off.

At 25, Fernandes could be the ready-made creative player that the Red Devils are lacking, the kind that could have unlocked the drab game at St James. Indecision cost them in the summer but should they decide to move for the Portuguese international, they would certainly face stiff competition.