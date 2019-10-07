Liverpool were given a major boost in their Premier League title chase as Manchester City suffered a shock home loss to Wolves. As a result, the Reds are now on track to win multiple trophies this season and could end up overtaking rivals Manchester United as England’s most successful Premier League club.

Things are going bad for Manchester United this season. The Red Devils have won just two of their eight matches so far in the league and have been beaten three times already. However, the season could end up having a far more lasting effect on the club if fierce rivals Liverpool win multiple trophies.

United are currently the most successful club in England. The Red Devils have won sixty-six trophies since their origin, with almost a third of the haul coming from top division wins.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are in the second position with sixty-three titles to their name. The Reds have not won the Premier League even once since its origin. However, they have claimed eighteen top division titles prior and have nine European trophies to their name too.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are on track to win five trophies this season – Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Champions League. If the Merseysiders were to win even four of these trophies, they would surpass their rivals as the most successful club in the country.