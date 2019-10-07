Premier League |

Manchester United fans slam Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he says Liverpool tie is ‘perfect’ for them

Manchester United were handed their third defeat of the season by Newcastle, with the Magpies trumping the Red Devils by a goal to nil. However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains upbeat and even claimed that the Liverpool game next is ‘perfect’. Fans were having none of it. 

Manchester United suffered their third league defeat of the season, going down by a goal to nil to Newcastle United. Youngster Matthew Longstaff, making his first start for the Magpies, scored a stunning driven shot past David de Gea in the second half to seal all three points for the relegation-threatened side.

United next face Liverpool in the league, a tie which manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer proclaimed was perfect for his struggling squad.

“The Liverpool game next is the perfect one for us,” Solskjaer said.

Fans, undoubtedly, slammed the Norwegian football manager on the same:

Manchester United are now without a win in their last three matches in all competitions. Furthermore, they have won just two of their last eleven games and have lost thrice in the league already. As a result, Solskjaer’s men are twelfth of the league table and are closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

The manager, along with the players, has come under immense scrutiny. Several other coaches are being considered to replace him as per reports, with Mauricio Pochettinho and Massimiliano Allegri topping the list.

