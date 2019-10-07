Manchester United were handed their third defeat of the season by Newcastle, with the Magpies trumping the Red Devils by a goal to nil. However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains upbeat and even claimed that the Liverpool game next is ‘perfect’. Fans were having none of it.

Manchester United suffered their third league defeat of the season, going down by a goal to nil to Newcastle United. Youngster Matthew Longstaff, making his first start for the Magpies, scored a stunning driven shot past David de Gea in the second half to seal all three points for the relegation-threatened side.

United next face Liverpool in the league, a tie which manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer proclaimed was perfect for his struggling squad.

“The Liverpool game next is the perfect one for us,” Solskjaer said.

Fans, undoubtedly, slammed the Norwegian football manager on the same:

Solskjaer: "The Liverpool game next is the perfect one for us." pic.twitter.com/peKjnPxPz8 — ِ (@Joeseus) October 6, 2019

Listen to this: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks Manchester United’s next Premier League fixture against Liverpool will be the “perfect” match to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Newcastle United. pic.twitter.com/llq0tc7GXD — L'OLe Gunnar Solskjaer Is A Fraud – LUHG (@The_High_Sparow) October 7, 2019

Mourinho sacked after Liverpool loss❌ Solskjaer next game is at home to Liverpool❌ Ta’ra Ole 👋🏻 #OleOut #NEWMAN pic.twitter.com/Vc9Al0rQK2 — ScMid (@Scmiddy) October 6, 2019

So solskjaer thinks playing Liverpool after the international break is a perfect game for them! Really I’m sure you’ll park the bus and hope and be happy with a 0-0 at home — gary tibbenham (@tibbslfc) October 7, 2019

Solskjaer believes #LFC’s visit to Old Trafford is ‘a perfect game’ to get #MUFC’s season back on track. Really? The same LIverpool who are currently 8pts clear atop the Premier League table and closing in on an 18th consecutive win…? — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) October 6, 2019

Solskjaer is right in saying Liverpool is the perfect game next. Why? Because we all expect Liverpool to wipe the floor with this rubbish utd team, and they will, but utd can't lose as they either shock us all or get what is expected. #bbcfootball — Paul (@Paulc01989) October 6, 2019

Playing Liverpool next is the "perfect game" for Manchester United, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Do you agree? #NEWMUN — James Lokwale, FKIB (@JamesLokwale) October 6, 2019

I challenge anyone to try and defend this and say why Solskjaer should be given more time? If anyone can find a legitimate argument as to why he should still be manager for the Liverpool game then I'd love to hear it — Hi, My name is Joe (@SayNoMore33) October 6, 2019

If Solskjaer sees out his 3 year contract at Utd he will be more a Liverpool legend then Utd legend when he leaves… — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) October 6, 2019

Manchester United are now without a win in their last three matches in all competitions. Furthermore, they have won just two of their last eleven games and have lost thrice in the league already. As a result, Solskjaer’s men are twelfth of the league table and are closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

The manager, along with the players, has come under immense scrutiny. Several other coaches are being considered to replace him as per reports, with Mauricio Pochettinho and Massimiliano Allegri topping the list.