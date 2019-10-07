According to betting odds, Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino has a bigger chance of replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, than former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Betting domain TheSackRace.com says that Pochettino has odds of 5/2 to become the next manager of Manchester United, while Allegri’s odds are trading at 6/1.

Brendan Rodgers the current Leicester City boss and former manager of Liverpool, former PSG boss Laurent Blanc, Ajax manager Eric Ten Hag, ex-United superstar Michael Carrick and legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger have also been tipped to become Solskjaer’s successor at the Old Trafford – their odds are trading at 15/2, 12/1, 12/1, 14/1 and 14/1 respectively.

Meanwhile, as we sneak a peek into the state of affairs at Manchester United, it goes without saying that the club are in a deplorable situation right now. Earlier, on Sunday, they lost to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park by a scoreline of 1-0, thereby slipping to twelfth place in the 2019-20 Premier League table.

Solskjaer has not been able to commandeer his side the way he would have liked, and in the 21 matches since he was appointed as permanent manager, United have registered just five wins and have scored just 18 goals.

It remains unclear as to whether the Norwegian will remain at the helm of the club next weekend, when they host table-toppers Liverpool in their next Premier League fixture.