5 talking points from Manchester United’s disastrous season so far

It’s a case of same old, same old for Manchester United, as the club suffers from another embarrassing start to the season. The Red Devils have lost three of their eleven matches across all competitions, with fans beginning to run out of patience with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Here are five talking points from their season so far.

#1 No director, no party!

Vice-chairman of the club, Ed Woodward has faced a lot of heat from Manchester United fans over the course of his tenure. The Englishman has been accused of caring solely about the business aspect while ignoring the footballing needs of the club.

To solve the crisis at the board level, Manchester United were rumoured to be interested in appointing a sporting director. The person assigned to that role would focus on improving the team and every aspect around it, while Woodward could work exclusively on the business deals.

So far, no such appointment has been made by the club despite rumours linking several ex-players and known directors with that role. Woodward remains the sole authority when it comes to buying new players, and after a disastrous transfer window, his abilities have come under question again.

Once at the pinnacle of club football, Manchester United now look like a side without a sustainable structure on and off the pitch.

#2 Transfer disaster

In the summer window of 2019, Manchester United let go of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. The pair joined Inter Milan, ending their respective Old Trafford nightmares. As for the club, it seemed the right move to get rid of two players high up on the payroll but ineffective on the pitch. Fans, too, were happy with that decision until the transfer window shut and the club had failed to replace either of them.

Moves for Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Inaki Williams, and Fernando Llorente were all touted but none came to a close. Solskjaer was left with just Anthony Martial as his number nine, with Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood to call upon when the former was unavailable.

Martial injured himself in the third game of the season, leaving the Red Devils with no recognized strikers at all. Rashford has been deployed up front in his absence in league games and has failed to have any impact whatsoever. Greenwood has been relegated to the Cup games and while he has shown signs of promise, it is considered far too early for the 17-year-old to lead the line in important games.

A recurring trend in the post-Ferguson era, poor recruitment has once again hurt the team in the worst ways possible.

#3 Underperforming stars

“If you want to play at this club, it has to mean more. I want my team to be the hardest working team in this league. I’m going to be successful here, and there are players there that won’t be part of that successful team.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a bold promise to Manchester United fans following a four-nil thrashing at the hands of Everton last season. The club legend claimed that he was ready to cut players who he deemed ‘unworthy’ of wearing the famous red kit.

Several players, including repeat offenders from last year, have come under scrutiny this season. Jesse Lingard, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, and David de Gea have all performed below expectations, with the results reflecting the same.

Solskjaer is yet to fully act on the promise he made to the fans last season, as much is understood. Nevertheless, the Norwegian football coach will be given another chance to keep his word to the fans, with the January window approaching. The only question is, will he still be around to do that?

#4 Ole’s at the wheel…but where are Manchester United headed?

Rio Ferdinand’s words rang loudly following Manchester United’s miraculous win over Paris Saint Germain in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League round of sixteen. The club legend, going along with a fan chant, infamously proclaimed – ‘Ole’s at the wheel man, he’s doing his thing. Man United are back!‘

Eight months have passed since and the cries of joy have been turned into a recurring gag against the Red Devils. Ole’s still at the wheel still but no one has a clue where he is taking the team.

United are no longer the side which played attractive, attacking, and ultimately, effective football during Solskjaer’s reign as the interim manager. The side is struggling to create openings despite possessing the attacking talents of the likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and several others.

Moreover, the Norwegian football manager has refused to be flexible during his time at the club. He has stuck with his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation through thick and thin, despite it not being effective any longer.

#5 Stick or twist?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s problem at Manchester United is amplified by the fact that there are able replacements waiting in the wings. The Norwegian football manager has lost a major chunk of support, with fans calling for a more experienced manager to be put in his place.

However, not all are on board with the idea of cutting the club legend loose and bringing in someone new to replace him in the middle of the season. Some fans, and experts, are fearful that the job Solskjaer’s successor will have on his hands will be too big to accomplish given the current situation of the team and the absence of a nearby transfer window.

The club, now, has a big decision to make, whether to stick with Solskjaer or whether to start their search for a replacement already with less than half of the season played – a decision that could impact the immediate and the long-term future of the club.