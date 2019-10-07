Mauricio Pochettino can get Tottenham out of ‘dark times’, says Harry Winks

Tottenham have started the season in torrid form but Harry Winks is in no doubt Mauricio Pochettino can get them back on track.

Harry Winks concedes Tottenham are going through “dark times” but says the club’s under-fire boss Mauricio Pochettino retains the squad’s full support.

Tuesday’s 7-2 humbling at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League was followed by a resounding 3-0 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

That result leaves the club languishing ninth in the league, with questions being asked about Pochettino’s future just four months after he took them to the Champions League final.

Winks, who was introduced as a half-time substitute at the Amex Stadium, insists Pochettino is still the right man for the job, though, believing he is capable of turning their fortunes around.

“He’s been fantastic ever since he’s been at the club and taken the club to new heights,” Winks told reporters. “At the moment we are going through a bit of a rough patch. That happens in football, every club goes through it.

“It’s important we stand up as men and get through these dark times, and hopefully we can get back to playing well and winning as much as we can.

“In the last six years we have come such a long way, we have become a title-challenging side. But we haven’t shown it this season, we have only shown it in parts.

“In certain games we have played really well but for the majority of this season we haven’t shown what we are about.

“It’s important we look back on it and reflect, realise it’s not been good enough, no excuses. The only way we can put it right is back in training and the next match.”

Tottenham are next in action at home to Watford on October 19.