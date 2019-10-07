Reports: Max Allegri lays down demands to become next Manchester United manager

Manchester United could be heading the route of a managerial change once more, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unable to inspire a turnaround in the club’s fortunes.

It seems like a defeat at Newcastle United this weekend might only be the start of United’s problems, with a high profile clash against Liverpool coming up next.

Jose Mourinho was sacked following a defeat at Anfield against the Reds last season, and should the same fate be in store for Solskjaer, his possible replacement might already be decided.

Massimiliano Allegri is a free agent after leaving Juventus in the summer, and following reports that he was learning English to possibly take over a Premier League club, the best bet seems like him coming to Manchester United.

Massimiliano Allegri has been learning English as he looks to target a job in the Premier League. He’s understood to be keen to takeover at #mufc if Solskjær leaves #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @ed_aarons] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 1, 2019

However, Allegri has a demand that he wants met before he becomes a manager of a Premier League team, and it would be interesting to know what fans make of this.

The Italian does not want to become the manager of a club in the middle of the season, say the Business Times, which essentially means he wishes to wait until the end of the campaign before making any permanent move.

He has been linked with the top job at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, but it seems that if these clubs really want him, they might have to wait till the end of this season.