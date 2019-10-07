Gary Neville reveals who is to blame for Manchester United’s woes

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has spoken out about the current situation surrounding his former employers, and believes it is the boardroom who is responsible for things being as bad as they are.

United were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle United at St. James’ Park, and despite the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Neville reckons years of poor recruitment has caught up to the Red Devils.

“They have cocked it up over many years. They have cocked it up. They have cocked it up, they are responsible for this. Poor recruitment, poor selection of, well managers, going with them and then pulling off them,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“Van Gaal won the FA Cup and then they sacked him. Jose Mourinho they sacked him after two and a half years when they had given him a contract six months before.

“They have pulled off managers in what would be the sort of thread of it and they have gone for completely different styles of managers in Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

“They have now gone with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has taken the club in a completely different direction again, and if you change direction as a board every two years and you invest £250million along the way in each manager you are going to have big problems.

“And Manchester United are basically now getting the pain they deserve for poor decisions at board level.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to ensure that the clean up job that he is doing – which needs to be done because of the mess that’s gone before him – he needs to make sure that he actually gets the opportunity to spend that £250million that the others have got to spend so that he can have an opportunity.

“There are things out there that I like. There are things that I liked from Jose Mourinho as well, I didn’t want him to be sacked, but there were things I liked out there today.”

The English giants now sit firmly locked in the bottom half and two points from the relegation zone.