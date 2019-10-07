Pep Guardiola reveals whether Manchester City can compete with Liverpool after Wolves defeat

Manchester City suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium, and are already losing ground on their main rivals.

The defending champions are now 8 points adrift of Liverpool, who have won all their matches played in the league so far, causing City boss Pep Guardiola to become a little nervous.

“It’s a lot of points. They haven’t dropped any points, for many circumstances. But it’s better for us not to think that one team is eight points ahead,” Guardiola said after the game.

‘You can’t win titles with young players’ – Pep Guardiola goes all Alan Hansen

“It was a bad day. But sometimes it happens.

“We started quite well, but after we conceded two situations in our build-up, where it’s impossible to defend, we got a little bit nervous.