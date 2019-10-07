Pep Guardiola reveals whether Manchester City can compete with Liverpool after Wolves defeat

Manchester City suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium, and are already losing ground on their main rivals.
The defending champions are now 8 points adrift of Liverpool, who have won all their matches played in the league so far, causing City boss Pep Guardiola to become a little nervous.
“It’s a lot of points. They haven’t dropped any points, for many circumstances. But it’s better for us not to think that one team is eight points ahead,” Guardiola said after the game.
“It was a bad day. But sometimes it happens.
“We started quite well, but after we conceded two situations in our build-up, where it’s impossible to defend, we got a little bit nervous.
“We controlled them better in the second half but at the end, with us attacking and people up front, we lost balls in positions where it’s so difficult and they were clinical.
“Before that we hit the post and we had actions, but the way we played was not good. It was not a good day, we didn’t play good.
“It sometimes happens. We spoke about this: ‘Come on guys, a lot of games to play, we did it and we’re going to do it again’.
“We lost to a good team that were really well-organised, good physicality, strong in the air and so fast on the counter-attack. We knew it.”