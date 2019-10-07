Manchester United told to replace Solskjaer with former Liverpool manager

Manchester United continued their poor form in the Premier League as they were beaten by Newcastle United on another frustrating night, and it seems like a matter of time before manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is relieved of his duties.

Some sections of United fans have been very vocal about the Norwegian’s inability to inspire the squad despite being a former player who won so much at the club, and replacements are already being sought as a result.

Former United youth player Robbie Savage has weighed in on the hot debate regarding Solskjaer’s possible successor, and believes the job should go to Brendan Rodgers.

‘It was a very soft penalty’ – Rodgers disappointed as Leicester lose in stoppage time at Anfield

“Brendan Rodgers is leading Leicester City back into the Champions League – and he is a future United manager,” Savage said in the Daily Mirror.

“Don’t get me wrong: When I say Rodgers is destined for high office at United, I am not saying Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be sacked.

“I am not in favour of football’s hiring-and-firing culture, and Solskjaer deserves time.

“But I’ve been so impressed by the job Rodgers has done since he took over at the King Power eight months ago that I’m convinced Leicester can finish in the top four.”

Rodgers has taken Leicester City into the Premier League top four, and narrowly missed out on a draw at Anfield against his former side Liverpool this past weekend.