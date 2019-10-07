Ryan Giggs gives verdict on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager

Manchester United lost on their travels once again in the Premier League this weekend, falling 1-0 to Newcastle United on this occasion, raising serious questions about their management.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been unable to find success on the road in the Premier League, and while fans are calling for his head, his former teammates at United are asking for calm.

“I see what Ole is doing and I support that,” club legend Ryan Giggs told The Sun.

“He’s brought in three players, but he probably needs seven or eight.”

‘I’ve got to say sorry to the fans’ – Solskjaer after Man United lost to Newcastle

“So he needs another four or five. But you can’t do that over one transfer window, so you have to be patient because it will be slow. What he is trying to do was much needed. He needs time.”

Giggs knows a bit about struggling while coaching Manchester United, as he spent a period as assistant coach at the Red Devils under Louis van Gaal, and was even temporary manager after David Moyes was sacked.

But fans seem to have had enough, with many calling for Solskjaer to be sacked following a dismal start to the campaign that sees United firmly stuck in the bottom half of the Premier League table.