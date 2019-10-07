Manchester United fans demand Solskjaer be sacked after defeat to Newcastle

Manchester United were forced to endure another embarrassing day at the office, losing 1-0 away from home at Newcastle United, and fans have taken Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to task after the defeat.

The Red Devils’ faithful have backed the Norwegian for the most part, but now feel enough is enough, and after a string of defeats this season, it would be difficult to argue against that logic.

Marco silva: I really don’t want to be the first prem manager sacked this season, anyone else fancy it? Ole Solskjaer: https://t.co/gH1uP1Ddvp — Chris Hopgood (@ChrisHoppers) October 6, 2019

I understand that this squad isn’t good enough. I understand that Ed Woodward has set United up to fail. But if you seriously think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be the long-term manager of Manchester United, you’ve either been in a coma since February or are blinded by nostalgia. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) October 6, 2019

Apparently Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has just been caught speeding heading back to Manchester on the A1. When the policeman asked why he was going so fast he said: “It’s about the only way I can get 3 points at the moment” — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) October 6, 2019

Solskjaer should resign. Not even being rude he really should do the decent thing — POCH FC (@Valnoon13) October 6, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is completely out of depth. The squad is terrible (not his fault) he is completely out of his league to fix this absolutely mess. We are 3 points off the relegation zone and that’s embarrassing and not good enough. Times up, he needs to go. — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) October 6, 2019

Worst downgrade in football history: Mourinho ➡️ Solskjaer

Lukaku ➡️ Greenwood

Fellaini ➡️ Fred

Herrera ➡️ Pereira

Alexis ➡️ Chong. All within a year. 🙆🏾‍♂️@ManUtd need one of the @FBI or @CIA whistleblowers to reveal who’s deliberately sabotaging this club. #MUFC — Ovie (@OvieO) October 6, 2019

Steve Bruce is a better, more proven coach than Solskjaer. — Un Prophète (@mediocentr0) October 6, 2019

Solskjaer looks like a man who knows he’s incapable of turning things around #MUFC. — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) October 6, 2019