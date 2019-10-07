Premier League |

Manchester United fans demand Solskjaer be sacked after defeat to Newcastle

Manchester United were forced to endure another embarrassing day at the office, losing 1-0 away from home at Newcastle United, and fans have taken Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to task after the defeat.

The Red Devils’ faithful have backed the Norwegian for the most part, but now feel enough is enough, and after a string of defeats this season, it would be difficult to argue against that logic.

 

