David De Gea says current Manchester United situation worse than under Jose Mourinho

David De Gea was at a loss of words after Manchester United lost yet another game away from home in the Premier League, this time falling 1-0 to Newcastle United.

“Everything [was missing]. A lot of things to improve. They were the better team today,” De Gea said to Sky Sports.

“I don’t know what to say, really. Just keep trying, fighting, improving every day. It’s a hard moment for us.

De Gea has seen a number of different Manchester United managers, but despite the uproar over Jose Mourinho’s management last season, he reckons the current situation is the “most difficult” he has ever seen.

“It’s probably the most difficult time since I’ve been here. I don’t know why, what is happening. We cannot score even one goal in two games.

“It’s difficult to say something. Sorry to the fans. We will keep fighting for sure, we will come back, but at the moment we are in a difficult situation.

“We defended quite well. It’s true they had good chances to score but, come one, we conceded a goal from our corner. That cannot happen.

“It’s not acceptable, not just this game, the whole season. Keep fighting and see what happens in the next games.”