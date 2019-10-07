Fans destroy Manchester United star as big reason for Newcastle defeat

Manchester United slumped to yet another defeat away from home, this time falling 1-0 to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park, and fans are simply not impressed.

There may have been a number of reasons for the Red Devils falling once again, but fans have deemed it fair to put the blame on the club’s captain Ashley Young.

Why does Ashley Young bother raising this arm or that arm before taking corners and free-kicks, when everyone knows he’s just gonna twat it at Maguire’s massive swede and probably miss? — Daniel Harris (@DanielHarris) October 6, 2019

Ashley Young leads United out of the dugout at St. James’ Park. That pretty much sums up how the afternoon will unravel. #NEWMUN — Temesghen Debesai (@TemesghenD) October 6, 2019

Nobody: Ashley Young everytime he’s taking a freekick or corner: pic.twitter.com/11xtCgmmud — iron deficiency gang (@lewymwaki) October 6, 2019

Ashley Young taking free kicks and corners….#MUFC pic.twitter.com/lzD5WOOp0k — Auntie Buttons 👹 (@auntiebuttons) October 6, 2019

Ashley Young as captain again https://t.co/fwMezwSYGC — Brandon-Mallen (@Mallen_10) October 6, 2019

Seeing Ashley Young lead the team out. Really makes me wanna break my screen #NEWMUN — Deresh (@Deresh9) October 6, 2019

Sometimes i wish ashley young had happy forever injury#ggmu#NEWMUN pic.twitter.com/ygmqJzNu16 — Ahmed Miraj (@miraj_254) October 6, 2019

#NEWMUN Ashley Young showing true versatility here. Shite on both wings. — Liam Ryan (@DieLiamDie) October 6, 2019

The defeat raises even more questions about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position as manager of Manchester United.