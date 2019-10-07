Premier League |

Fans destroy Manchester United star as big reason for Newcastle defeat

Manchester United slumped to yet another defeat away from home, this time falling 1-0 to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park, and fans are simply not impressed.

There may have been a number of reasons for the Red Devils falling once again, but fans have deemed it fair to put the blame on the club’s captain Ashley Young.

The defeat raises even more questions about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position as manager of Manchester United.

