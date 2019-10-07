Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United may not finish in top four

Manchester United crumbled once again in the Premier League, this time at St. James’ Park in Newcastle, losing 1-0 and mounting even more pressure on their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The defeat leaves United with just 9 points from 8 Premier League games, and even Solskjaer reckons that reaching the top four already looks like a tough task.

“Very symptomatic of where we are at the moment. We don’t create enough chances to deserve to win a game of football, that’s the short version,” Solskjaer said in his post-match news conference.

‘I’ve got to say sorry to the fans’ – Solskjaer after Man United lost to Newcastle

“We have given ourselves a very tough task to get into the top four. We need points straight away, get on a run. We need momentum.

“I can’t tell you what is acceptable, every game should be one you need to win at this club but at the moment we can’t win games, especially away from home.

Many believe the Norwegian will be sacked after a string of poor results, but the higher ups at United seem to be backing Solskjaer for now, though that could change if results continue to suffer.

The Red Devils play arch rivals Liverpool right after the International break with the latter top of the table and maintaining a 100% record after eight games.