Chelsea won for the fourth game in a row on Sunday but boss Frank Lampard can see room for improvement from his young squad.

Frank Lampard warned his Chelsea players not to get carried away by their positive run of form as they are still short of where he expects them to be.

Chelsea eased to a 4-1 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday to record back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time under Lampard.

Danny Ings pulled one back for the hosts after Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount had given the Blues a two-goal lead, but N’Golo Kante and substitute Michy Batshuayi struck to seal a straight-forward win.

A fourth league victory of the season lifted Chelsea into fifth, level on points with fourth-place Leicester City, but Lampard insisted there is still room for improvement.

FULL-TIME Southampton 1-4 Chelsea Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante & Michy Batshuayi score as Frank Lampard's men go 5th in the #PL table

“I didn’t think we started that well, even though doing so had been something we’d talked about before,” he told BBC Sport. “The goal came at the right time and after that I felt pretty comfortable. Getting four goals away from home – it’s a nice afternoon.

“But let’s not get carried away. It’s a long season and we feel we might have picked up more points than we’ve actually got. We’ve not been at our absolute best and we can be a lot better.

“We shouldn’t be sloppy. At 2-0 we should go 3-0. We’re scoring goals, great, but can we tighten up? Yes.”

Abraham marked his recall to the England squad with his ninth goal of the season in all competitions to open the scoring for Chelsea.

Head coach Lampard praised the youngster’s display but reserved particular praise for fellow attacker Willian.

“Tammy’s performance was great,” he said. “His all-round performance and his work off the ball. But I must say I thought Willian was immense – he is an example in what he was doing on and off the ball.

3+ – Chelsea have become just the third Premier League side to score 3+ first half goals in consecutive away games in the competition after Manchester United in 1993/94 and Tottenham Hotspur in 2018/19.

“He’s a leader – not one that shouts, but in how he performs.”

Lampard added at his post-match news conference: “A lot of these boys are mates, having come through together. It is great, because they want to improve.

“The experienced ones as well. What Willian did today was excellent. I think he has been our best player over the past five games.”

Southampton started the match brightly but found themselves two goals down with 24 minutes played and home boss Ralph Hasenhuttl admitted a lack of confidence is an issue.

“When results don’t go your way, confidence is always not good,” said Hasenhuttl, who has seen his side lose three league games in a row for the first time during his tenure.

“I think like always this season, the first chance against us is a goal. We can lose against such a strong side, but what I was really disappointed about was the mistakes we made in the first half.

“We must be honest and true to ourselves, because otherwise we are lying to ourselves.”