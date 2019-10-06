Pep Guardiola was left to rue a “bad day” as his Manchester City side handed the title advantage to Liverpool.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his side were way off their best as they slipped to a shock 2-0 home defeat to Wolves on Sunday.

Adama Traore’s two breakaway goals in the final 10 minutes mean the Premier League champions remain eight points adrift of leaders Liverpool after the Reds’ last-gasp winner against Leicester City on Saturday.

Wolves squandered a host of earlier opportunities to score before Traore’s late double, and Guardiola – whose side have now lost two of their eight league games this season – concedes it was a “bad day” for the club.

“We started decent, quite well, but conceded counter-attacks,” he told BBC Sport. “We were not at our best. We had chances to score but it was a bad day and lost the game.

“We did not make good decisions; we had problems in that sense. We are a team that plays a specific way, but it is a bad day. That happens sometimes. Now we have the international break, then we can come back and go to the other games.”

Kyle Walker was substituted at half-time, with Guardiola revealing the defender has struggled after an infection this week.

“Kyle did not feel good,” Guardiola confirmed. “He did not train well after an infection and we had to change him.”

City return to action after the international break on October 19 with a visit to high-flying Crystal Palace.