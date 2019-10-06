Liverpool fans rejoice on Twitter after Manchester City suffer shock loss against Wolves

On Sunday, Premier League defending champions Manchester City suffered a shock defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium. Wolves’ star Adama Traore’s late brace powered Nuno Espirito Santo and co. to the win against Pep Guardiola and his men, at their own home turf.

However, on Twitter, the winners are clearly Liverpool fans who are busy celebrating their eight-point lead at the top of the 2019-20 Premier League table.

Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

#Wolves eat • sleep • defeat top 6 • lose against small teams • repeat.#MCIWOL — Thomas Sebastian (@thomas_0_0) October 6, 2019

@KyWildcats10 Great result yesterday for #LFC to get the 3 points. And then today @Wolves pull off the upset & take all 3 points from #ManchesterCity @ the #Etihad stadium no less.#MCIWOL #EPL — Todd Jones (@b_t_jones) October 6, 2019

We are ahead of you as much as half of your total points Pep : Klopp to Pep Guardiola.😀#Liverpool : 24#ManchesterCity : 16#MCIWOL pic.twitter.com/br0pVL0WXn — umang misra (@umangmisra) October 6, 2019

I know it means Liverpool pull further ahead in the league but City losing to Wolves after a brace from Traore is pretty funny. #MCIWOL — Joe Harker (@MrJoeHarker) October 6, 2019

Liverpool 2 – 0 Manchester City, that's Wolves #MCIWOL — uMbolofit'uBushiri (@uMbolofit) October 6, 2019

Jurgen Klopp is running away with the #PL title. It's now or never for Liverpool. #MCIWOL — Uncle Wilson™ (@iam_wilsons) October 6, 2019

OVERRRRRRRRRRR

It's over.

The title is now for Liverpool.#MCIWOL — The Flea (@thefleafan) October 6, 2019

Speaking about the game, Manchester City put in a thoroughly unflattering performance, despite having a clear home advantage on paper. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men always looked like they had a clear plan.

The first half remained goalless, and so did a major part of the second half. Eventually, in the 80th minute, Traore scored his second-ever Premier League goal by finishing off a lightning-fast counter-attack that initiated by Raul Jimenez from the midfield.

Traore then added his second of the game in injury time, to seal the game in their visitors’ favour.

Meanwhile, the surprise result leaves Manchester City eight points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool as mentioned earlier. At the same time, the Wolves rise to the 11th place on the table.