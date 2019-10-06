Premier League |

Liverpool fans rejoice on Twitter after Manchester City suffer shock loss against Wolves

On Sunday, Premier League defending champions Manchester City suffered a shock defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium. Wolves’ star Adama Traore’s late brace powered Nuno Espirito Santo and co. to the win against Pep Guardiola and his men, at their own home turf.

However, on Twitter, the winners are clearly Liverpool fans who are busy celebrating their eight-point lead at the top of the 2019-20 Premier League table.

Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

Speaking about the game, Manchester City put in a thoroughly unflattering performance, despite having a clear home advantage on paper. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men always looked like they had a clear plan.

The first half remained goalless, and so did a major part of the second half. Eventually, in the 80th minute, Traore scored his second-ever Premier League goal by finishing off a lightning-fast counter-attack that initiated by Raul Jimenez from the midfield.

Traore then added his second of the game in injury time, to seal the game in their visitors’ favour.

Meanwhile, the surprise result leaves Manchester City eight points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool as mentioned earlier. At the same time, the Wolves rise to the 11th place on the table.

