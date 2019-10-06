Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United need a striker

Manchester United are struggling to score goals this season, and the sale of Romelu Lukaku without a replacement in sight has raised question marks over manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s understanding of what his squad needs.

The Norwegian has depended on goals from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood instead, but those haven’t exactly arrived either, and the pressure is on Solskjaer to deliver in the next transfer window.

“I can say [I am a striker short], but that was the decision that I made and I made it happily,” he said ahead of United’s game against Newcastle in the Premier League.

“When you have players, [they may have] great potential, but Romelu’s [Lukaku] head was not here for us working forward as a group.

Solskjaer tackles ‘fear factor’ question and says Bruce won’t get any favours

“I don’t want to speak too much about other players. I have got lots of respects for Romelu but his time was up here.

“We are very happy with the recruitment we did. Towards the end the right one we just didn’t get him over the line.

“You’d rather bite the bullet and wait because you don’t want to spend big amounts of money on something that you are not sure of.”

The Red Devils have been linked with Mario Mandzukic of Juventus, and are expected to bring someone in during the January transfer window.