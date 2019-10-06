Premier League legend accuses Liverpool star of diving to win penalty against Leicester City

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has accused Liverpool star Sadio Mane of diving during the final few minutes of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Leicester City, to win a penalty for his side at Anfield.

In case you missed it, James Milner took the decisive penalty in the 95th minute, and scored – helping the Reds win their eighth successive Premier League match this season.

“I don’t think it’s a penalty, I think it’s a dive,” Shearer said on Match of the Day. “Football is a contact sport. Mane takes a touch against Albrighton and then decides to go down.”

During the post-match press conference, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers also said that the penalty wasn’t “clear and obvious” and that it shouldn’t have been given by the referee.

Speaking about the game, Liverpool had earlier taken the lead through Mane’s goal at the 40-minute mark, but exactly another 40 minutes later, Foxes’ star James Maddison scored and the match moved towards a draw.

Afterwards, during injury-time, Mane’s alleged “dive” and the controversial penalty happened, denying Rodgers a point on his first return to Anfield since he was sacked by Liverpool in 2015.

Meanwhile, the victory for the Reds means that they have now won 17 consecutive games in the English top-flight, and are just one win short of equalling Manchester City’s all-time record of 18 wins.

Quotes via Daily Mail.