Manchester United pass final verdict on Paul Pogba amid rumours of huge wage demands

Premier League giants Manchester United have expressed anger and disappointment at media reports that claimed that Paul Pogba has demanded a huge hike in wages to remain at the Old Trafford.

The Red Devils’ management defended the French midfielder, insisting that he has not made any fresh wage demands on the club.

It was previously reported that Pogba has asked for £600,000-a-week as basic payment to stay at Manchester United, amid interest from Real Madrid.

United have since rubbished the above-mentioned claim, admitting that they fear the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is being scapegoated for the club’s poor start to the ongoing 2019-20 season.

A club source said: “Paul [Pogba] still has two years left on his current deal with an option of an extra year so there have been no talks about a new contract and nothing from Paul saying he wants an increase in wages.”

“He’s fully focused on getting 100 per cent fit again and helping the team. Anyone that says he’s been asking for £600,000-a-week is wrong and it’s a surprise to us when someone in the game like Karren Brady refers to it.”

The above statement was issued as a reply to West Ham United’s vice-chairman Karren Brady, who wrote in her weekend newspaper column that Manchester United should consider selling the player if he is demanding that sort of money.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old star who has played only twice since August because of a recurring ankle problem, is expected to continue remaining on the sidelines, during Su0nday’s Premier League game at Newcastle.

