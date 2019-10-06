Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why Manchester United should not sack him

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged the club’s owners – the Glazer family – not sack him just yet, as he believes that he will set things right for them soon enough.

In case you did not know already, things are not really going well for the Norwegian at Old Trafford – under him as their permanent manager, Manchester United have scored just 18 goals in 20 matches – and in the ongoing 2019-20 season, they are at 11th place in the Premier League points’ tally with nine points from seven matches (two wins, three draws, two defeats).

Their form in Europe is equally poor, as proven by their recent 0-0 draw against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League – Manchester United could not register even a single shot on target during the game.

However, despite their recent lack of success, the 46-year-old insists that he is not panicking. He also said that he hopes the Glazers aren’t, either.

“Do you know my career? It’s been loads of ups but some downs as well, both as a player and as a coach,” he said in a recent interview.

“At Molde and Cardiff, I had tough times. I’ve been at that bottom end in the table. It’s not a nice feeling.”

“If you get time to do what you are setting out to do, it’ll be fine. This is a period now with some fine lines going against us, but we’ll get there,” Solskjaer explained.

“Sometimes, you don’t get what you deserve in terms of results. Only once this season have we played a game that we didn’t deserve to get anything.”

“I know that we haven’t started as well as we hoped for. But we have more points in the games we have played this season compared to the equivalent fixtures against those same clubs last year.”

“We have two more points than in the same games last season. So it’s not all that bad,” he concluded.

Manchester United’s next match is against Newcastle United, at the St. James’ Park on Saturday.