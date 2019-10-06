Leicester City report racist abuse against Hamza Choudhury after Liverpool encounter to police

Leicester City have lodged an official complaint after their 22-year-old midfielder Hamza Choudhury was subjected to racial abuse by a set of Liverpool fans.

Choudhury was booked for a tackle on Mohamed Salah, after which the Egyptian had to be brought off. This didn’t go down well with a few Liverpool fans who went on to abuse the youngster racially on various social media platforms.

“Discriminatory behaviour has no place in football or in society,” said a statement from Leicester City.

“We will seek the strongest course of action against those responsible. We are appalled by these comments, which the club has reported to the police and to the social media platform on which they were made.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wasn’t happy with Choudhury’s challenge and claimed it should have been a red card.

“It’s just a challenge which I really don’t understand. How he can do it, because the ball is far away. The player is full sprint to bring him down without the ball around, for me there is only one colour card. I see in your eyes that I am probably the only one who sees it like this.

“It is dangerous as hell. I don’t want to cause the boy [Choudhury] any problems but he has to calm down. He has to calm down. This is not the first situation like this. Super player but these kind of challenges… no.

“From a football point of view, if you are quick, you need to make sure that somebody can’t do everything to bring you down. I don’t need to be a football manager to know this can cause serious injury. I only need two eyes!”