WATCH: New footage shows who started brawl between Liverpool, Leicester City players

Another footage of the brawl between Liverpool and Leicester City players after the full-time whistle at Anfield has emerged which clearly shows the player behind all of it.

Liverpool won their eighth consecutive Premier League encounter of the season by getting the better of Leicester at home. Sadio Mane opened the scoring for the UEFA Champions League winners but James Maddison’s strike late in the second half brought the Foxes on level terms.

However, Liverpool were awarded a penalty after Marc Albrighton brought Sadio Mane down in the box and James Milner made no mistake in converting from the spot in injury time. However, soon after the full-time whistle, both sets of players were involved in a massive brawl with Leicester’s Ayoze Perez at the centre of all of it.

The new footage shows that Perez went to Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson for a customary handshake after the match but the latter elbowed the former Newcastle United star and walked off. His gesture infuriated Perez, who pushed him from behind and the brawl ensued.

Here’s the footage.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also opened up on the incident after the match and according to the German, it was Robertson who was responsible for it.

“Andy Robertson celebrated on final whistle and pushed [Perez], which he probably didn’t expect, which he was annoyed at,” Klopp said.