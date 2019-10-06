Manchester United legend believes club needs five more signings to get back in contention for Premier League title

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to make five more signings to get the club back in contention for the Premier League title.

Solskjaer made three summer signings – Harry Maguire from Leicester City, Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and Daniel James from Swansea City – all three of whom have been definite upgrades on the players they have replaced in the starting line up.

Giggs believes that the squad from last year needed seven or eight signings altogether and with three already on board, they need at least four to five more players to get back on track. The Wales manager also claimed that the transition is going to take time and requested the Manchester United fans to remain patient.

“They need another four or five players. He (Solskjaer) has bought in three players but he probably needs seven or eight (altogether),” Giggs said as reported by Sportsmole.

“But you can’t do that over one transfer window, so you have to be patient because it will be slow. The culture has changed and what he is trying to do was much needed. He needs time,” he added.

United are currently being linked with Juventus’s Mario Mandzukic, who is reportedly set to arrive in the January transfer window.