Manchester City & Chelsea target reveals he rejected Liverpool and doesn’t regret it

Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell has revealed that he rejected Liverpool five years ago but does not regret the decision.

The Reds were managed by current Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers who tried to get then 17-year-old Chilwell on board. However, the fullback decided to reject Liverpool and stay put with the Foxes, and he is very happy with his decision.

The England international revealed to Sky Sports about his decision to reject Liverpool and why he doesn’t regret not joining the current UEFA Champions League title holders back in 2013. Chilwell is currently being targetted by both Chelsea and Manchester City, who want to get him on board ahead of next season.

“I was 17 at the time. My agent was the one dealing with it all, talking to Liverpool and Leicester about the situation,” Chilwell recalled to Sky Sports News. “At the time, I was trying to break into the U21 team at Leicester so I was just focused on getting into that and progressing into the first team here.

“Definitely no regrets. When I look at how the last four or five years have gone, starting eight games now for the England team is something I’m very happy with. Leicester was the right place for me to be at the time and the older players have helped me a lot. The staff have kept me grounded. Definitely no regrets.”