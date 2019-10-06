WATCH: Fan footage shows why Liverpool and Leicester City players were involved in a brawl after the match

Liverpool registered their eighth consecutive win of the English Premier League season by getting the better of Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Liverpool in the first half before James Maddison equalised late in the second half. However, the Reds still had enough time to get another one as James Milner calmly slotted a penalty in the injury time to hand his side three more points.

However, soon after the full-time whistle, both sets of players were involved in a brawl. Notably, Leicester’s Ayoze Perez and Liverpool’s Andy Robertson and Adam Lallana were the ones pulling each other after the match and while many thought the brawl started because of Perez, fan footage shows that it might be Lallana who riled the Leicester players up.

Soon after Milner scored from the spot, the 31-year-old can be seen heckling with a couple of Leicester players before Caglar Soyuncu pushes him off. The incident caught up with the away side after the whistle which prompted the brawl.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also opened up on the incident after the match but according to the German, it was Robertson who was responsible for it.

“Andy Robertson celebrated on final whistle and pushed [Perez], which he probably didn’t expect, which he was annoyed at,” Klopp said.