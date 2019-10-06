WATCH: Leicester City star racially abused by Liverpool fans for tackle on Mohamed Salah

Leicester City star Hamza Choudhury has been subjected to racial abuse from Liverpool fans after his tackle on Mohamed Salah in the two teams’ Premier League encounter on Saturday.

The Reds came out victorious courtesy an injury-time penalty from James Milner which saw them win the encounter 2-1. However, it was Choudhury’s tackle which became the main talking point after the game.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the 90th minute, Salah went on one of his trademark runs but the Leicester youngster was quick to sniff the danger and brought the Liverpool talisman down. He did receive a booking for the tackle and Salah had to be taken off but what came after tha final whistle from Liverpool fans was completely uncalled for.

Leicester have contacted police over the abuse that their 22-year-player has had to suffer from Liverpool fans. “We are appalled by these comments, which the club has reported to the police and to the social media platform on which they were made.

“Discriminatory behaviour has no place in football or in society and we will seek the strongest possible course of action to be taken against those responsible,” a Leicester spokesperson said.

Here’s a video of the tackle.