Frank Lampard claims only price tag will not get Chelsea star a starting spot in the team

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has warned new Chelsea signing Christian Pulisic that only price tag will not get him a spot in the starting line up.

The United States of America forward moved to Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in a deal believed to be worth €60 million. However, he has since failed to cement a spot for himself in the starting line up and has made only six appearances for them.

When quizzed about Pulisic ahead of Chelsea’s encounter vs Southampton, Lampard said that every player has to show him that they are worthy of their place whenever they get the opportunity to. He added that only price-tag or international cap will not get a player a spot in the side.

“One of my problems in this job is that I have good players and ­everyone has their story – Christian has a price-tag, Ross Barkley is an international player, so too is Mason Mount.

“Callum Hudson-Odoi has just signed a new ­contract, Bayern ­Munich wanted to buy him, he is an international player, Ruben Loftus-Cheek will come back and be an international player… and I can’t pick them all in the game, ­unfortunately.

“All I have to demand of them is that they show me in training or show me in the game, when they get the chances to play, that they are worthy of their place.

“I spoke to Christian two days before the Grimsby game and was very clear about the standards. And we have to give him the fact he has moved country, leagues and is as young as all the young ­players we are talking about.

“He has just turned 21. So if anyone is getting too ­excited about this, they should calm down, frankly, ­because he has ­already started five games for us. What he needs to do is work daily, and work to show within the group that he ­deserves to play – as all the players do.

“I’ve been really pleased with Callum’s response to criticism and that has to ­continue. We can all focus on Pulisic, but Callum’s the same. I have to speak in the real world when I speak to them,” Lampard said while in conversation with the media.