Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deletes Twitter account after one last message to a Manchester United fan

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seemingly deleted his Twitter account after sending one last message to a club faithful.

In his first full season as the permanent manager, United have struggled to get off the blocks and need a massive turn in fortunes to get things back on track. With only two victories in seven Premier League matches, they are currently 11th in the Premier League table and their Europa League form has been suspect as well.

Following the club’s 0-0 draw against AZ Alkmaar, a non-verified Twitter account which went by the United manager’s name and was followed by multiple players from the club including captain Ashley Young, sent a message to a Manchester United fan before getting deleted.

Mirror reports that the account was deleted after the fan abuse following the Alkmaar goalless draw in the Europa League. A United fan page @utdarena had messaged Solskjaer and received a reply as well before the account was deleted. “Thanks for your message. I’m glad someone can see progress, we do. And the attacking will come,” the reply read.

“I just told him that I understood the project he was building and mentioned a few of the parts that were good. I acknowledged that times were tough and said with more signings and continued training I am sure he will bring us back. Then I wished him well.

“I remember him referencing a post I made on pressing rates and his first game against Cardiff being the 2nd best performance in the PL last season. He mentioned it in pre-season so I had a feeling he saw it as I knew he followed me. I sent a message and was glad he replied,” the fan page owner said as reported by Mirror.

The fan account later deleted the conversation from Twitter and said, “I have deleted the tweets regarding Solskjær’s message. It was merely to show you that he recognised how United have struggled offensively as some believed he was ignorant or unaware about it.”