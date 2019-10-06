Brighton’s Connolly gets Republic of Ireland call after sinking Spurs

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy said he had kept “a close eye” on Aaron Connolly’s progress before calling him up to his squad.

Brighton and Hove Albion forward Aaron Connolly has been added to the Republic of Ireland squad after scoring his first Premier League goals in a 3-0 win over Tottenham.

The Galway-born 19-year-old was handed his first start as Brighton went in search of their first Premier League win in six games at Amex Stadium, where Neal Maupay put the hosts in front.

Connolly then struck twice in 33 minutes as Graham Potter’s side earned a memorable victory, and the teenager’s performance caught the eye of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy.

Along with Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams, Connolly has been added to the squad for the forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland.

McCarthy explained the addition of the pair came after Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis and Blackburn Rovers duo Greg Cunningham and Darragh Lenihan suffered injuries.

“Aaron and Derrick will join up with the squad on Sunday after injuries to Ronan, Greg and Darragh,” said McCarthy.

“I have spoken to Aaron and Derrick and they are looking forward to meeting up with us. Aaron enjoyed his full debut for Brighton and we have been keeping a close eye on his progress this season.

“Derrick was in the extended 41-man squad for these games and playing regularly for Blackburn so this is his chance now.”

Connolly, who has represented Ireland at under-17, under-19 and under-21 level, will travel to Tbilisi with the senior squad on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s clash with Georgia.