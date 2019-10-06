Premier League Review: Spurs slump continues, Liverpool leave it late

Tottenham’s defeat at Brighton means they have lost three of their last six Premier League matches, while Liverpool’s hot streak continues.

Liverpool needed a James Milner penalty deep in second-half stoppage time to edge to a 2-1 victory over Leicester City as they were made to sweat for their eighth consecutive Premier League win of the season.

James Maddison’s second-half strike cancelled out Sadio Mane’s first-half opener at Anfield where Milner converted a spot-kick, much to the relief of Jurgen Klopp and an expectant home crowd.

The pressure on Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino increased after his side were beaten 3-0 by Brighton, leaving the Champions League finalists with a record of two wins and three defeats from their last seven Premier League games.

Watford’s wait for a first win of the season goes on after their goalless draw with Sheffield United, but there were victories elsewhere for Burnley and Aston Villa – the latter subjecting Norwich City to a humiliating 5-1 home defeat.

FT: 1-5 Rampant Villa demolish Norwich at Carrow Road! Wesley (2), Grealish, Hourihane and Douglas Luiz all on target as we record a much-needed second win of the season. Utterly dominant.

It looked like another comfortable game in prospect for Liverpool when Mane rolled in the opening goal five minutes before half-time against Leicester.

But the Foxes had only been beaten once this season before arriving on Merseyside and they matched the league leaders for long spells before Maddison made their pressure count by rattling an equaliser into the net 10 minutes from time.

Liverpool attempted 11 second-half shots to Leicester’s two but remained on course to drop points for the first time this season until Marc Albrighton fouled Mane in the box with the clock ticking down.

Milner swept the ensuing penalty into the net to maintain the Reds’ 100 per cent record ahead of second-placed Manchester City’s clash with Wolves on Sunday.

Tottenham’s afternoon got off to a terrible start when goalkeeper Hugo Lloris gifted Neal Maupay with Brighton’s opening goal and then had to be taken off on a stretcher with a serious arm injury.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men, still smarting from a 7-2 Champions League thumping by Bayern Munich and a run of one win in their previous five matches, found themselves trailing by two after 32 minutes when Aaron Connolly scored his first senior goal for Brighton in his first Premier League start.

The visitors came out looking bright after the interval as they attempted to break the storm clouds gathering over their coach’s head but mustered just two shots on target in a tepid second half.

Brighton, meanwhile, continued to probe and press for openings, and Connolly scored the pick of the goals after 65 minutes to wrap up a memorable afternoon for him and a first league win for the Seagulls since the opening day.

The last time Aston Villa scored five goals in a Premier League away match was in April 2008 but they achieved the feat again in a 5-1 demolition of sorry Norwich City.

Dean Smith’s men won just one of their opening seven league games this season but raced into a two-goal lead at Carrow Road within half an hour, thanks to Wesley’s sharp shooting.

The Brazilian forward then missed a penalty but a superb second-half display from the visitors ensured it mattered not, with Jack Grealish and Conor Hourihane doubling Villa’s lead before Douglas Luiz gave the travelling supporters a moment to treasure.

The 21-year-old received the ball 20 yards from goal and guided a curling shot into the top corner of Michael McGovern’s net and, although Josip Drmic bagged a consolation for the Canaries, it was Villa’s fans who went home smiling.