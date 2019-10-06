Mane reaches 50 Premier League goals for Liverpool – how does he compare to the quickest?

Sadio Mane struck his 50th Premier League goal for Liverpool against Leicester City – but who reached the milestone quicker?

Sadio Mane scored his 50th Premier League goal for Liverpool in Saturday’s clash with Leicester City at Anfield.

The Senegal star reached the milestone on his 100th league appearance for the club, racing onto James Milner’s pass and slotting beyond Kasper Schmeichel.

Mane’s average of a goal every two games for the Reds underlines his impressive form in his three years since joining from Southampton.

The goal also means Liverpool now have 10 different players to reach 50 in the Premier League, which is more than any other club can boast.

So, how does Mane compare to Liverpool stars past and present in terms of how quickly he reached his half-century? Here are the 10 in full…

50 – Sadio Mane has scored his 50th Premier League goal for Liverpool. He’s the 10th player to reach the milestone for the club in the competition, more than any other side. Nifty. pic.twitter.com/XvpojW5a9v — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 5, 2019

Liverpool’s former captain (and, for many, their greatest ever player) scored his 50th Premier League goal on his 281st appearance, in a shock 3-1 loss to Reading in December 2007. Unsurprisingly, he is the only midfielder on this list.

9. Dirk Kuyt

A forward better known for selflessness than single-mindedness in front of goal, Kuyt reached 50 on his 194th league game for the Reds in a 3-0 win at Wolves in January 2012.

8. Roberto Firmino

Mane’s team-mate Firmino reached his half-century in the 3-0 win at Burnley in August – his 141st game in England’s top flight.

7. Daniel Sturridge

So often sidelined by injury, Sturridge was a ruthless finisher in his best days for Liverpool and scored his 50th Premier League goal in his 103rd outing, firing in a stunning equaliser away to Chelsea last September.

6. Sadio Mane

Mane’s composed finish against Leicester brought up his 50th goal in his 100th game, taking him to eight for the season in all competitions.

5. Michael Owen

The ‘Boy Wonder’ scored his 50th league goal in just 98 appearances, reaching the tally in a six-goal thriller away to Southampton in August 2000.

4. Robbie Fowler

Fowler needed only 88 games to score 50 times in the Premier League. Fans have fond memories of this particular one, as it came in a 2-0 win over Manchester United in December 1995.

3. Luis Suarez

Suarez struck his 47th, 48th, 49th and 50th Premier League goals in his 86th game. He then set up Raheem Sterling to net the fifth in that memorable 5-1 defeat of Norwich City in December 2013, capping one of the finest individual displays the league has ever seen.

2. Fernando Torres

Scoring 50 goals in just 72 games underlines how devastating Torres was at his peak. His 50th came in December 2009 to secure a 1-0 win at Aston Villa. It looked a record unlikely to be beaten…

1. Mohamed Salah

Salah raced to 50 goals in just 69 games for Liverpool – an astonishing return for a single club surpassed only by Ruud van Nistelrooy for Manchester United (68 games) and Alan Shearer for Blackburn Rovers (66). It came in a 3-1 win over Southampton last April.