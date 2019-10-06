Liverpool needed a stoppage-time winner to defeat Leicester City and maintain their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season.

James Milner scored a 95th-minute penalty to extend Liverpool’s winning run to 17 Premier League matches in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Anfield.

The Reds looked set to ease to victory after Sadio Mane marked his 100th league appearance for the club with his 50th goal five minutes before half-time, but Jurgen Klopp’s men missed chance after chance to extend their lead.

And Leicester, having scarcely threatened, struck through James Maddison with 10 minutes remaining as Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers threatened to end the Reds’ streak on his first return to Merseyside since his departure in 2015.

However, there was time for late drama as Mane won a penalty having been clipped by Marc Albrighton moments after Mohamed Salah hobbled off with an ankle issue, allowing Milner to net a last-gasp winner.

Liverpool have now triumphed in 17 consecutive top-flight matches – one short of the all-time record – and lead Manchester City by eight points in the table ahead of the champions’ Sunday meeting with Wolves.