Serie A star admits he almost joined Chelsea in January 2019

Chelsea were unable to buy any new players in the summer window of 2019, due to a FIFA-levied transfer ban. The Blues, however, did their shopping in the January window to prepare for the eventual embargo. One Italian star now reveals that he came extremely close to signing with the London side then.

Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella revealed that he came close to signing for Chelsea in the January transfer window of 2019. The Blues were in advanced talks with Cagliari, his former club, before the deal fell through.

“Chelsea had been looking to sign me in January, the negotiations were concrete. At Cagliari, I said: ‘it is not an easy time for the team, I will stay until the end of the season. Then I will make a decision’,” said Barella. (via Goal)

The Italy international, now working under former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, has revealed that he is happy with his position and that he would be willing to die for the coach.

“He [Conte] has a different attitude, a way of talking to you that gives you something new. I’d die for him, that applies to all his players. And that makes the difference.

“Do you see how Conte’s teams run? It’s not only because they are well prepared. It is the outcome of what he puts in your head.

“Years ago I wrote all my goals down. The first was to get to Serie A with Cagliari: I succeeded. Then there was also the one to wear the Inter shirt: done.”

Barella is currently a part of Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan side, who are top of Serie A having won all of their games so far. They next take on Juventus, where the Italians will face the man who wanted Barella at Chelsea in the first place – Maurizio Sarri.