WATCH: Tottenham Hotspur star Hugo Lloris suffers freak elbow break in Premier League match

Tottenham faced Brighton in the Premier League as they looked to bounce from the midweek thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich. However, the Spurs were given an early shock with the Seagulls gaining the lead. Furthermore, they lost Hugo Lloris to a nasty injury with his elbow twisting a full 180 degrees.

Tottenham Hotspur were handed a double blow early on in their Premier League match against Brighton, as they fell behind and lost Hugo Lloris to injury. The French goalkeeper spilt the ball into the path of compatriot Neal Maupay who gently stroked it home. However, the Spurs star then landed awkwardly on his back, with his elbow twisting a full 180 degrees.

Watch the video below:

(Disclaimer: Graphic images, viewer discretion advised)

Gosh this Lloris injury looks bad😱😱😱… I had no idea at first… i pray for quick recovery 🙏

pic.twitter.com/r4H9tpGMTJ — WHAYASAY (@iamwillsteel) October 5, 2019

Hugo Lloris was replaced by Paulo Gazzaniga after a considerable stoppage in play. Nevertheless, Spurs’ fortunes worsened and they soon found themselves two goals behind.

Youngster Aaron Connolly put the ball into the net after seeing his initial shot saved by Gazzaniga, landing the London side a major blow. Connolly then scored another in the second half to give his side a three-goal lead.

Things are not going well for Mauricio Pochettino and his side, who lost their midweek fixture to Bayern Munich by a scoreline of seven-two. They have lost four of their ten matches so far this season.