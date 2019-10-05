Hugo Lloris suffers serious arm injury as Tottenham fall behind against Brighton

Hugo Lloris received oxygen and was taken from the pitch on a stretcher after injuring his left arm at Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham’s nightmarish week plunged new depths as Hugo Lloris was taken off on a stretcher with a serious arm injury after gifting away a goal in the third minute against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Spurs skipper was left in agony and received oxygen from medical staff following an awkward landing on his left arm in Saturday’s Premier League match at Amex Stadium.

His injury occurred after goalkeeper Lloris caught but then dropped a routine cross from Pascal Gross.

He stumbled backwards and attempted to use his arm to cushion his fall, only for it to buckle under his weight.

Lloris — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) October 5, 2019

Neal Maupay nodded in the loose ball from point-blank range to give Brighton a 1-0 lead and compound Tottenham’s misery, Mauricio Pochettino’s men having been humiliated in a 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Paulo Gazzaniga was substituted on as Lloris’ replacement once the France international was taken from the pitch following several minutes of treatment.