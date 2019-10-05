Reports: Manchester United star in talks to buy former La Liga club

Manchester United have suffered from another slow start to their season. The Red Devils are languishing int the tenth position on the league table at the moment with uncertainty growing regarding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position. One United star, meanwhile, has chosen to look away from the mess and turn his attention towards buying a club!

According to a report by Spanish publication Sport, Manchester United star David de Gea could end up buying Spanish second division side, Elche. Los Franjiverdes spent one season in La Liga as recently as the 2014/15 season. However, they were relegated to the second division due to excess debt and economic mismanagement in 2015.

David de Gea is a season ticket holder at the club, having spent a major part of his childhood in that area and it is reported that the United star is keen on buying the club after it was put on sale by the current majority stakeholder, Jose Sepulcre.

The fee which the Spaniard will have to pay is reportedly €18 Million, which is just short of the fee Manchester United paid Atletico Madrid to sign the goalkeeper back in 2011.

De Gea is currently undergoing a poor spell at Old Trafford, where his team has won just four of their opening ten matches across all competitions. The Spanish number one has been also criticized for his loss of form and has also lost his permanent place in the National Team.