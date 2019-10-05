5 managers Manchester United could appoint should they sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer immediately

Another insipid draw in the Europa League means the clouds of crisis are hovering over Old Trafford once again. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 5 potential replacements, should Manchester United decide to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the near future.

#1 Massimiliano Allegri

Unparalleled domestic glory is what Manchester United have been associated with over the years and in Massimiliano Allegri, they have a man adept at winning league titles.

The Italian guided AC Milan to a Seria A in his first season and his Juventus stint from 2014 to 2019 yielded a league trophy in every one of the five seasons. While rumours claiming he has already been taking English lessons seem far-fetched at best, Allegri will definitely be amongst the front-runners should United have a decision to make on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

#2 Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino’s model at Tottenham is ideally the one Manchester United would like to replicate and who else but the Argentine to take them forward?

A large majority of the fans at Old Trafford believe he should have been the first choice as the permanent manager ahead of Solskjaer and a move for him would definitely appease the fanbase. Spur’s current run of form means Pochettino might even be available should United decide to sack Solskjaer come December, meaning they might not have to pay a hefty compensation fee either.

#3 Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger’s comments following United’s recent loss to West Ham made some pretty big headlines and how! The Frenchman mischievously remarked how the Old Trafford hot-seat would always be a ‘dream job’ for any manager, also adding that the Red Devils were just four first-team players away from challenging for the title.

Wenger’s experience, as well as play-style, would certainly suit the Red Devils and despite the reservations, some fans might have over him, it would be a football romantic’s dream come true should the man take over as Manchester United manager.

#4 Laurent Blanc

Former United player Laurent Blanc was under consideration to replace Mourinho as the interim boss before Solskjaer grabbed his opportunity. Like Ole, Blanc knows the place well, having played for two years under Sir Alex Ferguson before hanging up his boots.

His top-level experience, however, is much greater – having managed both the French national team as well as PSG previously. The likes of Paul Pogba are well acquainted with him and his man-management might be one of the factors that give him the edge – managing explosive personalities such as the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic ably during his time in Paris.

#5 Marcelino Garcia

An outside bet for the job may be the recently departed sacked Valencia manager Marcelino. The Spaniard completely transformed Peter Lim’s floundering Valencia outfit and led them to back-to-back Champions League campaigns.

The highlight of his stint, however, was undoubtedly their win over Lionel Messi’s Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey final, cementing his place in the club’s folklore. A disagreement with the club’s hierarchy meant Marcelino was sacked in September, a move heavily criticized by fans and players alike – meaning he is now available for Manchester United to sign, should they be interested.