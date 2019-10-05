The hilarious reason why Nabil Fekir didn’t sign for Liverpool

Liverpool came close to signing Nabil Fekir in the summer window of 2018. The Frenchman was rumoured to have his photos taken in the club shirt only for the deal to collapse at the last moment. His former agent reveals the peculiar reason behind the move breaking down.

Nabil Fekir’s former agent, Jean-Pierre Bernes, has revealed key details behind the Frenchman’s failed move to Liverpool. Bernes says that the interception of Fekir’s brother-in-law in the process complicated things, eventually leading to a complete collapse in the deal.

“Nabil was Liverpool’s priority. I worked for four months with the Liverpool representatives, with Jurgen Klopp, Jean-Michel Aulas, everything was ready,” Bernes said. (via Daily Mail)

“Nabil was already aware of his future contract, which would have seen him earn around €45m over five years.

“And on the day that the contract was supposed to be signed, at Rambouillet, we saw a lawyer and Nabil’s brother-in-law arrived who said: ‘Stop everything, discussions have to start all over again.’ It was surreal. We thought that we were in a Walt Disney film.”

Fekir’s ex-agent concludes that there were two reasons ultimately behind the move breakdown, his brother-in-law and ultimately, his injury.

“There were two elements. The player’s medical was negative and the second element was that when you want to sign for a big club like Liverpool, you need a certain attitude.

“When the Liverpool guys witnessed this cinema, they immediately… Sometimes when a player has an injury, representatives can make an effort to make it work.