Liverpool flop admits he could return to club despite Champions League nightmare

Liverpool have assembled one of the strongest squads in Europe under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds have brought in some big-name players while letting go of some others which didn’t work out. One of those stars, who was let go, has now revealed that he could still play for the club.

Liverpool-owned Loris Karius has admitted that playing for the club again in the future is an option for him. The German goalkeeper is currently spending the season on loan at Besiktas, having been replaced by Alisson.

“Will I play for Liverpool again? Of course, it’s an option and a good option to still be there,” Karius said. (via Daily Mail)

“Maybe I’ll play for them again, you never know. It’s still far ahead. If it’s not Liverpool, it will be another decent team, so I’m not worried about any scenario.

“The Premier League is the best league so it is interesting of course. If you play in England you’re always a bit more in the spotlight, but I’m at a good club now so we will see what happens at the end of the season.”

Karius infamously had a hand in two errors in the Champions League final of 2017/18 season, leading to several fans calling or his sacking. However, the goalkeeper says he has moved on from the incident.

“I don’t think about Kiev anymore, it’s so long ago, nearly two seasons now. There were so many circumstances. I had a bad injury and nobody was talking about it. People can say what they want, it doesn’t really concern me anymore.

“After I was assessed, we realised [about the concussion] but while the game is going on, you have too much adrenaline to realise.

“I am happy Liverpool won the Champions League the following year, and they have a good chance again this year, so let’s see where it takes them. I still speak to the goalkeeping coach and some of the players.”

Liverpool entertain Leicester City this weekend in the Premier League and second-choice goalkeeper Adrian is expected to line up in goal, with Alisson being ruled out by an injury.