Frank Lampard endorses understated Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori following maiden England call-up

Fikayo Tomori’s work ethic impressed Frank Lampard from the beginning at Derby County and the centre-back is now in the England squad.

Frank Lampard praised Fikayo Tomori’s quiet professionalism after the Chelsea defender won his first senior England call-up.

Gareth Southgate named the uncapped 21-year-old centre-back in his squad to face the Czech Republic and Bulgaria in a pair of Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The selection continues an excellent start to the season for Tomori, who has made six starts in all competitions for Chelsea after earning Lampard’s trust during a season-long loan stint at Derby County last term.

More fanfare has surrounded Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham’s development at Stamford Bridge but the Blues boss highlighted Tomori, another of the club’s academy products, as the model young professional.

“The progression was huge but the main thing I saw in him was work ethic,” Lampard said of his season with Tomori at Pride Park.

“He quietly goes about his business. Everything you ask him to do he tries to do and more. Physically he is great.

What an honour to get my first @England call up. Can’t wait to link up with the squad. pic.twitter.com/DMkmwPFY9T — Fikayo Tomori (@fikayotomori_) October 3, 2019

“But he is one of those when you are doing sprinting or some heavy running early season, which we were doing, you could see every day he is nailed on.

“When you want to do a particular training session, something quite simple but takes focus, he is ready to go. That has really shown itself in his performances since he stepped into the team.

“I put trust in him early in the season – I think that was obvious with the way the pre-season went with the centre-backs.

“At the moment he has really delivered and long may that continue.”

Tomori and Chelsea visit Southampton on Sunday in their final Premier League fixture before the international break.