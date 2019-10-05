Jurgen Klopp ‘not a bit surprised’ by Brendan Rodgers’ success

Brendan Rodgers’ success as a manager has come as no surprise to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp insisted he was unsurprised by Brendan Rodgers’ success since the Leicester City boss was sacked by Liverpool four years ago.

After just over three years at the helm at Anfield, Rodgers was replaced by Klopp before moving to Celtic, where he won back-to-back trebles.

Rodgers took over at Leicester in February and his side are flying in third in the Premier League ahead of a trip to Anfield on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman’s success since leaving Liverpool has come as no surprise to Klopp, who talked up Rodgers’ quality.

“For the public, when a manager gets the sack, they think he lost his football brain or something. That is not how it happened,” the Liverpool manager told UK newspapers.

“The situation. I do not know 100 per cent, but Brendan’s quality could not be the reason because I know how Liverpool were playing before and they were flying.

“We played them with [Borussia] Dortmund. We were not in the best shape that day and we lost 4-0. They played really well and I really respected him as a manager.

A memorable attacking performance to mark the opening of our new Main Stand Enjoy a look back at our 4-1 win over @LCFC from 2016 pic.twitter.com/ZnIixPIdg2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 4, 2019

“Whatever it was I do not know, but it was not his quality as a coach. As easy as that. But of course, expectations and relationships, whatever, between who and who, if that does not work anymore the club has to make a decision. I know that about me.

“If one day the club has to make a decision that would not say anything about me at that moment. Brendan reached the level he reached – Chelsea assistant, Swansea manager, Liverpool manager – very young, then going to Celtic and being very successful. Going to Leicester just proves what I thought. I am not a bit surprised.”

Liverpool are five points clear atop the Premier League table with seven wins from as many games to begin the campaign.

Ahead of the pair’s teams preparing to do battle, Klopp – who still rents Rodgers’ house in Formby – discussed how the 46-year-old had accepted his Liverpool sacking.

“We sat in the living room talking to each other about the pride and expectations and stuff and a little bit about the team as well, but that is normal,” he said.

“He was not at all frustrated or anything, he took it like a man to be honest. I knew the team, it was a normal conversation.”